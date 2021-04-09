Provincial government to count homeless in Penticton

Photo: The Canadian Press

The provincial government is launching a count of the homeless population in Penticton later this month.

In partnership with Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, the Ministry of the Attorney General will be attempting to get a better handle on the number of homeless individuals living in the city through a survey conducted April 20.

The last count took place in 2018, which identified 108 people experiencing homelessness in the city.

Another was due in 2020 for 16 communities province-wide, but the pandemic stalled the plans in eight communities including Penticton.

"Homeless counts give important baseline information on the estimated number, key demographic and service provision needs of people experiencing homelessness," said a ministry spokesperson.

"Once the counts are completed, we will provide the complete and final results to the communities where the counts were conducted."

Pathways staff and outreach workers will conduct interviews with people experiencing homelessness. Data collected will include findings such as gender, age, Indigenous identity, racial identity, health conditions, service use and other factors that may contribute to homelessness.

For more information on B.C. homeless counts, click here.