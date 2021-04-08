Vandals destroy Princeton daycare centre's play area, prompting community to rally for a fundraiser

Photo: Contributed

A Princeton daycare was hit by vandals this week in a seemingly random and senseless act of destruction, leaving the play area all but destroyed.

Little Seeds Daycare owner Mandy Chapman went out Wednesday morning to the daycare's yard and noticed paint splattered, some of her playplace houses broken apart, and some of the handwashing sinks her husband had crafted by hand smashed.

"That's when I knew something big had happened, it wasn't a windstorm. I was really upset, I was feeling defeated and bummed," Chapman said with emotion.

She took to a Princeton community Facebook page to air her frustrations, but she did not expect the outpouring of support that came next.

"The town just kind of jumped on board, it was right away that I was having people ask where they could drop off toys and donations," Chapman said.

One of the daycare's parents started a GoFundMe, which has already reached more than $2,500 in donations. And Chapman also received about $2,200 in cash and cheques from businesses around town on top of that.

"It was another teary moment. It's been pretty amazing just to know that the community supports us as a business and a childcare centre, and the hard work and extra that we put into it," Chapman said.

"We don't have [extra cash] for these things ... it allows me to pay my staff, we don't have to cut back on anything, and we can get all the wish list things we have been dreaming about for years."

Chapman has been operating the daycare for eight years, and had some vandalism occur a few years ago as well, though on a much smaller scale.

She said with some of the donated money they are going to install some cameras to increase security and defer any future vandals.

And she is overwhelmed with gratitude to her community for coming to her aid in a time of need.

"Just the biggest thank you, from myself and my staff and our kids," Chapman said.

"It's just amazing to know we had that support for our little people!"