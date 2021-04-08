Penticton home one of grand prizes in Hometown Heroes lottery

Photo: Hometown Heroes

The annual Hometown Heroes lottery is back for 2021, and this year one of the possible grand prizes is a brand new home in Penticton.

A 3,137 square foot home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms at 182 Fawn Court in The Ridge development community in the hills east of town is up for grabs for the lucky grand prize winner.

The prize package also comes with $50,000 to spend on furnishing, a 2021 BMW 745 LE Sedan and $1.2 million in cash, for a total estimated value of $2.4 million.

It is one of nine other grand prize packages that come with homes, cars and cash, with the others located in South Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Kelowna, Courtenay, Sooke and North Vancouver, and one prize with just $2.1 million tax-free cash.

Thousands of other smaller prizes, ranging from items like Tim Hortons gift cards to cash and cars, are also available.

Proceeds from the Hometown Heroes lottery supports the Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation, as well as the British Columbia Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

Find out more about the Penticton grand prize package and other items to win, and purchase tickets, here.