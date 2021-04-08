Downtown Penticton Association donating downtown gift cards to be given with restaurant orders

Photo: Contributed

The Downtown Penticton Association (DPA) has donated over $3000 of surprise gift cards to be given with restaurant orders throughout the downtown area.

In light of the recent restrictions from the provincial government, the organization started hosting their new incentive... Take-Out to Help-Out!

Denominations of $10 of Downtown Dollars could be tucked inside your order from downtown restaurants when you support a downtown eatery, either via take-out, dine-in on the patio, or delivery.

Downtown Dollars are similar to gift certificate and are accepted at any participating downtown shops, restaurants, and services. There is no expiry date for the dollars.

