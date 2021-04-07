Pathways Addictions Resource Centre getting help from online auction with donations from local businesses

Photo: Contributed An example of a lot item in the new Auction for Pathways Facebook group hoping to raise money to save Pathways Addictions Resource Centre

With the opening of Interior Health's new urgent primary care centre in Penticton, Pathways Addictions Resource Centre said goodbye to 95 per cent of its funding.

IH made the controversial call to end its support for Pathways this spring, prompting an upswell of support for the Centre from community members and leaders, weekly protests, and fundraising attempts to bridge the gap.

This week, the latest creative fundraising solution is running online through Facebook. "Auction for Pathways" has gathered bundles of goods and services from local Penticton businesses to be sold via virtual silent auction, with bidding open until April 10.

The page includes photos and descriptions of all the items, as well as a starting bid. To bid, place a comment underneath the photo of the desired item. Winners will be contacted after bidding closes.

And local business Guerard's Furniture also got in the auction spirit recently, encouraging bidding on two leather recliners with proceeds going to Pathways.

In the end, they were able to donate $5,000 to the organization, through bids and a top off from the company.

Owner Trevor Guerard said the goal was "to illustrate that the community and local businesses are standing behind Pathways in their time of need, and that continued funding is a necessity!"

IH previously defended its decision to cease funding Pathways in an open letter from its executive director, which was immediately rebutted by Pathways in its own open statement.