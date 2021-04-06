Movie set to film in South Okanagan

Photo: Front Street Pictures

The 2021 film and television production schedule continues to expand across the South Okanagan with both new projects and new companies.

“It is exciting to have a new production company come to our region to film, it’s always good to be expanding

our production company client base. And what we know is that once they come they keep coming back for all that this region has to offer: the extensive amenities, scenery, locations, weather, services and welcoming communities,” said Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner.

Front Street Pictures will begin production in early April for Secrets of a Marine's Wife. Written by the award-winning journalist and New York Times Best-Selling author Shanna Hogan, this Lifetime Movie tells the true story of a young marine wife whose illicit affair ended in tragedy.

The film is based on the book of the same name written by Shanna Hogan and stars Evan Roderick and André Anthony and is produced by Charles Cooper.

Secrets of a Marine’s Wife will be shooting in Osoyoos, Cawston and Oliver in April.