97 South Song Sessions launches an app to support local businesses

Photo: Contributed South 97 music event at Bench 1775 Winery in 2019

A multi-day music event is focusing on supporting local businesses by launching a new mobile app to help spotlight the community.

97 South Song Sessions’ app will provide "a variety of benefits to app users," including a preferred vendors list. The preferred vendors program offers area businesses an opportunity to market their product and services at a slightly discounted rate.

In support of COVID-19 recovery, the PVP costs in 2021 will be waived. Businesses interested in being considered for the preferred vendor program can contact: [email protected]

“We’re launching the 97 South Song Sessions App to put the Festival details in the palm of the user’s hand. The App’s Preferred Vendor Program, allows us the chance to support local businesses by driving awareness and encouraging sales in the community,” Robin Ott, president of 97 South Song Sessions said in a press release.

Latest songwriter announcements for the events include Canadian rockers, Alan Frew of Glass Tiger, Neil Osborne of 54.40 and Bryan Potvin of The Northern Pikes. Atendes will see intimate acoustic performances of hit songs such as Don't Forget Me When I'm Gone, I Go Blind and She Ain't Pretty.

This year’s festival runs July 23 and 24, 2021 and will be held at Penticton Lakeside Resort (21 Lakeshore Drive W) and the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre (273 Power Street).

Ticket holders will enjoy two 90-minute shows on back-to-back nights featuring unique, multi-genre songwriter lineups at each performance. A weekend festival pass is $120 CAD per person and VIP passes are available for $300 CAD per person, plus applicable taxes/fees.

Festival passes are on sale now and can be purchased online here.

For more information, visit 97 South’s newly refreshed website and follow @97southsongs on social media.