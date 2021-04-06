Penticton RCMP high-speed chase near Apex Mountain found several guns inside vehicle

Photo: Contributed

A police chase near Apex Mountain on Sunday afternoon resulted in the Penticton RCMP arresting four people and seizing several firearms from the vehicle.

RCMP responded to reports of what witnesses believed were gunshots coming from a moving vehicle on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The vehicle was driving near Green Mountain Road and Shingle Creek Road, west of Penticton. Officers spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but according to Const. James Grandy, it fled from them at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses observed Penticton RCMP stopping a speeding vehicle with a spike belt and arresting multiple people.

“All of a sudden they drew their guns and pulled them all out of the car,” a witness told Castanet on Sunday. “I saw three people.”

Police said the vehicle continued westbound for several kilometres, until the driver eventually stopped on their own. Officers were then able to safely take all four occupants into custody.

“Of most concern, was a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of several firearms and ammunition,” Grandy said in a press release. “One of the occupants was found to also be prohibited from possessing firearms, and several charges are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service against that man”.

Three other occupants in the vehicle are also facing several charges. All were later released from custody on an agreement to appear in BC Provincial Court on June 23, 2021.

RCMP are asking witnesses for this incident or anyone with any other information to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

