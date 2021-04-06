RCMP say Summerland motorcycle crash victim was 64-year-old Penticton man

Photo: Contributed

RCMP have confirmed the fatality in a Sunday afternoon crash on Highway 97 at Prairie Valley Road involving a motorcycle.

The victim on the motorcycle was a 64-year-old Penticton man who was pronounced dead at the scene on April 4, shortly after 4 p.m.

Evidence suggests he had been travelling west onto Prairie Valley Road from the highway, when instead of following the curve of the road, drove into the opposite lane, colliding with a vehicle.

“No criminality is believed to have contributed to this unfortunate collision,” said Cst. James Grandy.

“RCMP are working alongside the BC Coroners Service in a parallel fact-finding investigation to confirm cause of death, and if the motorcycle malfunctioned in some manner.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.