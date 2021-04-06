171791
Penticton  

RCMP say Summerland motorcycle crash victim was 64-year-old Penticton man

Crash victim was 64, local

- | Story: 330120

RCMP have confirmed the fatality in a Sunday afternoon crash on Highway 97 at Prairie Valley Road involving a motorcycle.

The victim on the motorcycle was a 64-year-old Penticton man who was pronounced dead at the scene on April 4, shortly after 4 p.m.

Evidence suggests he had been travelling west onto Prairie Valley Road from the highway, when instead of following the curve of the road, drove into the opposite lane, colliding with a vehicle.

“No criminality is believed to have contributed to this unfortunate collision,” said Cst. James Grandy.

“RCMP are working alongside the BC Coroners Service in a parallel fact-finding investigation to confirm cause of death, and if the motorcycle malfunctioned in some manner.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

170510
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4413593
4518 Gallaghers Edgewood Court
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$889,000
more details
167330




Send us your News Tips!


170789


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Melia
Melia Penticton SPCA >


171706


Rod Stewart recommended ‘mayonnaise hair treatment’ to rocker pal Steve Marriott

Showbiz
Rod Stewart apparently shared the secret to his iconic spiky hairstyle with Small Faces' late frontman Steve Marriott –
Lamb steals comfy bed from kitty
Must Watch
Very cute Aussie closes toy bin with a bunch of sass!
Must Watch
“Fine but I’m not gonna be happy about it”.
Tuesday Meme Dump- April 6, 2021
Galleries
 
Tuesday Meme Dump- April 6, 2021 (2)
Galleries


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
171675