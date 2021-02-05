Apex, Baldy mountains see big snowfall over past 24 hours

Photo: Ape Mountain webcam So much powder, the Apex Mountain dummy appears to have gotten stuck!

"If you can’t get a sick day, quit your job!"

That's what Apex Mountain Resort general manager James Shalman had to say Friday morning after checking out the snow report.

The mountain received a significant dump, accumulating 25 centimetres overnight for a total of 37 centimetres in the past 24 hours.

The resort now has a 165 centimetre base.

Near Oliver, the South Okanagan's other ski destination Baldy Mountain Resort is also looking at some fresh snow.

They had 15 centimetres overnight for a total of 35 centimetres in the past 24 hours.