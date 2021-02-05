Crews have been working since November on the Oliver canal fix, estimated completion for April 2021

Photo: Town of Oliver

After a large rockfall in January of 2016 crushed the reinforced concrete siphon at Gallagher Lake and the town saw many fruitless years of seeking monetary help from the federal government, the Town finally took the expense on in late 2019 and borrowed the money to get the fix done.

The repair and re-routing options were reviewed by the Town and Osoyoos Indian Band and a decision was reached to construct a large diameter pipe to connect to the concrete open channel canal north of Vaseux Creek.

Irrigation water will travel under Vaseux Creek following the same route as the existing canal crossing.

The anticipated project cost is $11,475,024, with $5 million in funding from the Province of BC, and $6.48 million from the Town of Oliver.

Construction on the project officially began in November 2020, where sections of pipe were delivered to the site and the first and second Siphon Lift Station concrete pour was successfully completed in Mid-November.

In December, the third concrete pour was successfully completed along with fish fencing installed up and downstream of the Vaseux Creek Crossing. Shoring work to temporarily divert Vaseux Creek was also completed.

Come January, walls and columns of the lift station continue to be formed and poured. The sections of the eight-foot concrete pipe continued to be installed.

Now in February, teams are working to continue to install the sections of the concrete pipe. Six more sections of the concrete pipe will need to be installed to meet the lift station and complete the Vaseux Siphon portion of the project.

The anticipated project completion date for the total repair is April 2022.

Oliver continues to report on their website weekly with progress updates and photos of the Gallagher Lake Siphon repair.