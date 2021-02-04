Summerland saw uptick in violent crime in 2020 versus 2019

Photo: Contributed

Summerland saw violent crimes rise in 2020, and while most property crime was down, fraud and break-and-enters to businesses are also up.

Detachment commander Sgt. Dave Preston broke down the yearly update for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board Thursday.

The percentage change in incidents of "uttering threats" was up 105 per cent year over year, with 43 cases in 2020 compared to 21 in 2019.

Sex offences were up 13 per cent, with 17 in 2020 compared to 15 in 2019. Assaults also rose 13 per cent, with 53 incidents in 2020 compared to 47 in 2019.

But domestic violence incidents dropped by 12 per cent, and most property crime saw drops as well.

That said, there were almost twice as many break-and-enter incidents at businesses in 2020, rising to 46 from 26 for a 77 per cent jump.

And incidents of fraud jumped 20 per cent, a trend echoed in other communities in the South Okanagan.

The increase in certain types of crime seems to have translated to more charges approved by Crown counsel.

"In 2020 we had an increase of 139 charges that went through to Crown versus 28 the year before," Preston said, noting that while 2019 was below average, it is still a significant jump.

He also noted that traffic incidents remain the number one call for service overall in Summerland, and in the fourth quarter of 2020, Summerland RCMP had 240 "contacts" with drivers, meaning roadside stops for suspected or confirmed impaired driving, tickets and warnings.

While calls for motor vehicle incidents are high, motor vehicle injuries are trending downward.

"Obviously I believe COVID had something to do with that, not as much traffic and all that,” Preston said.