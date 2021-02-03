The Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts offering musical Valentines cards for the special holiday

Photo: Pixabay

How about a song this Valentine's Day for your sweetie?

The Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (PAMDA) is running a musical Valentine’s Day e-card fundraiser, inviting people to order a serenade from the organization for their special someone.

Sam McNally, the horn teacher at PAMDA, came up with the idea, trying to think of new ways to fundraise this year for the organization and help "increase the bursary fund to help people of all financial circumstances should they so desire."

“I figure Hollywood and Hallmark get to cash in on Valentine's Day so why can't PAMDA?” McNally said.

The premise was pretty simple for the group, gathering together multiple faculty members and record them playing something related to the love holiday, with songs ranging from Elvis Presley to classical composers.

“Just little songs, quite nice. Of course, we can't go door to door like a traditional singing Valentine's day gram but with the advantages of the internet, we can get them out so we're doing these kinds of e-cards.”

A video of the performer will be embedded in the card along with your name, the recipients' name and your message to them for the card, which will be sent off on Valentine's Day.

“I hope we get novels, I want people to spill their guts about how they're feeling. But also, a simple Happy Valentine's Day would also be appropriate," McNally said.

The song chosen for the card will be randomly selected from the nine performers participating.

"It's like Valentine's Day trading card. 'You got the piano, Oh cool, I got so-and-so.' So it can be random....We’re just having fun with it.”

“The faculty is so talented that it's not requiring weeks and weeks of practicing, or anything that it's going to be a stressful thing, it's just for fun to get it out there and different from the routine of Zoom lessons.”

The cost is $10 per order for a musical Valentine, with all proceeds going to the bursary program.

“It's all for the bursary fund, which is a pretty good cause. COVID's been hard on everybody and I personally don't have any students that have needed that but I know there are students that do. I would be devastated if I had a student that couldn't take lessons because of money. That would break my heart,” McNally said.

“So let's put a little money in there and let's help get some kids some lessons.”

Act fast as there are only 500 orders of the musical valentines available for the special day.

Forms and more information can be found online on their website here.