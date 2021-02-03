Interior Health warns of tainted drug supply in Penticton

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health has issued a drug warning for Penticton.

Users are warned to watch for a black tar-like chunky substance being sold as fentanyl.

It contains benzodiazepines along with fentanyl, which can cause a high risk of overdose with prolonged sedation.

Users may not respond to naloxone if they overdose on this concoction, so those helping an individual suspected of overdosing are urged to continue to give breaths and seek medical help.

Find a full list of drug checking facilities in the community here.