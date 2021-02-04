Penticton having heritage committee looking into options to for new scroll lights

Casey Richardson

After Penticton’s iconic scroll lights were removed because of extensive damage, fought to be kept to be fixed by the community, then left in storage for a year without repairs and finally dumped this past November, city council has now directed the heritage committee to look into the feasibility of replacing them with a new LED installation.

Coun. Judy Sentes brought forward the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting, after hearing interest again from the community on having them brought back.

“[The] community has missed them, people coming back have asked about them. So it came to the advisory committee to see if there was some mechanism by which we could look into having them reconstructed,” Sentes said.

The previous efforts from the community to have them repaired never came to fruition.

“While people were willing to volunteer, no one wanted to lead that and so it kind of died on the table. But more recently it came up again at the arts and culture innovation advisory committee, recognizing the value and the heritage, and that people missed them.”

“We’re starting to be more mindful of the heritage, not just for community and the people that live here, but the tourism as well. It adds to the destination.”

Council was adamant in the discussion however that they had no money in the budget to contribute to this project.

Previously, it was estimated the repairs would cost around $60,000 dollars to get the scroll lights back to safe use. Sentes explained however that the damage was too far gone and it was deemed that they would not be able to have been saved.

“The repair because of the deterioration was deemed not possible so that no longer is a question. Cost is [still a question] and that's what we’re going to have to find out,” she said, adding that it will be up to the committee to figure out how much the project in total will cost now that the old structure is completely gone.

“The committee will undoubtedly look for partnerships within the community and hopefully because at this point council has no money in the budget for it, hopefully we can find community interest and community support and volunteers.”

Sentes added if the committee was able to find most of the funding and was short by just a little, that may be something for the council to consider helping with.

“Money is always this thing...The exploration will be to put everything on the table and to see what the costing will be.”

The heritage advisory committee and arts committees will be spending time to review what funding options are without the help of the Penticton council, seeing if the scroll light can come alive once again.