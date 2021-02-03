Penticton RCMP officer injured after man with loaded sawed-off shotgun attempted to flee police

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Penticton RCMP officer was injured Monday while a man with a sawed-off shotgun attempted to flee police custody in his vehicle.

On Feb. 1 at 1 p.m., an officer noticed an older model Toyota Camry parked in the 200-block of Lower Moorpark Drive with a man passed out in the drivers' seat. The officer recognized the vehicle as one that had fled police the week prior.

More officers were called to the scene to block the vehicle in, but when police roused the man, he refused to comply and turned his car on, reversing aggressively into a police car and hitting one officer.

Other officers were able to pull the man from his car and apprehend him. They found a loaded sawed-off shotgun on the seat next to the man, along with numerous stolen licence plates from out of province.

"This is another incident of the extremely dangerous actions some take to avoid capture," said Sgt Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the South Okanagan RCMP.

"It is far too often our officers are faced with those willing to injure police simply to get away."

The 22 year-old Penticton man faces potential firearms, property and assault police related charges. He was released with a court appearance of April 21, 2021.

The injured officer remains on duty.