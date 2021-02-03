Penticton council has given Riordan House heritage status

Photo: Contributed Riordan House shortly after its construction in 1921.

A historic Penticton house has been awarded the protection of a covenant to preserve it.

Penticton city council approved the motion to protect Riordan House, located at 689 Winnipeg Street, at its meeting Tuesday.

The covenant was a request from the current owners of the property to honour their late mother's wishes.

In a presentation to council, local historians Randy Manuel and Anna Hargrave detailed some of the history of the 100-year-old building.

Dave and Alice Riordan owned the building at its beginning.

"[Dave] was known as an astute businessman, possibly a teetotaler, involved in church and charity, yet was allegedly Penticton’s most notorious bootlegger. Dave imported a box-car full of wood from the east coast to build the house that included oak, maple and east coast fir," the historians explained.

Donna and John Ortiz owned the house from 1991 to 2020, when Donna passed away, hoping the heritage home would continue to be preserved.

While some on council voiced concerns that a heritage covenant would bring down the value of the home because it would restrict future owners' ability to modify or develop the property, those worries were assuaged.

“The executors of the state are entering into this with their eyes wide open,” city planner Blake Laven said. “They are following the wishes of their parents who wanted those protections put on.”

He said there is research on both sides, saying there is some evidence values can go up when protecting heritage.

“There's a lot of people out there looking specifically for heritage and in my humble opinion it would increase the value, not the other way around,” Coun. Katie Robinson said.

Ultimately, council voted unanimously to award the covenant.