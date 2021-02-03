Multiple crashes mires traffic near Summerland on Hwy 97, one vehicle rollover

Photo: Contributed

UPDATED: 2:43 p.m.

Reports of a second vehicle accident on the same side of Highway 97, slightly north of the vehicle rollover near Summerland.

Emergency crews are responding to the two-vehicle accident.

ORIGINAL: 2:23 p.m.

A vehicle incident has mired traffic near Summerland on Highway 97.

Witness reports and photos indicate a vehicle has rolled over into the ditch.

AIM Roads says southbound traffic at Highway 97 and Arkell Road is affected, and asks the public to slow down while assessment is in process.

Traffic is still moving through the area in both directions.