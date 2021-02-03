Elections BC spending reports for candidates breaks down the cost of the votes for Penticton, Boundary-Similkameen riding

Photo: Contributed

How does a candidates’ election spending compare when looking into their results?

Elections BC released provincial government candidates’ financial spending records on Tuesday, breaking down how much and where candidates spent their money.

Penticton's Dan Ashton kept his seat this year with the Liberal party, earning 48.19 per cent of the vote, and spent the most on his campaign. Ashton’s spending totalled $40,258.25, the largest amount spent in the riding, and with 13,217 votes in the election, it equals out to just over $3 per vote.

Next in the Penticton riding, newcomer Toni Boot with the NDP came out with 37.71 per cent of the vote and spent $14,400.73. With 10,343 votes, her spending equals around 1.39 votes per dollar in return.

Ted Shumaker got the most bang for his buck, spending only $269 on the election and gaining 11.49 per cent or 3,152 votes for the Green party — 11.7 votes per dollar.

Last in spending in the Penticton riding was Keith MacIntyre, the Libertarian candidate who took 2.61 per cent or 717 votes. His spending ran at $605.44, equaling out to .84 votes per dollar, the lowest return in the area.

The Boundary-Similkameen riding was won by NDP Roly Russell, receiving 49.85 per cent of the ridings support, which totalled 10,500 votes. His spending ran at $28,370.82, equaling to 2.7 votes per dollar.

Petra Veintimilla with the Liberal party earned 36.72 per cent or 7,735 votes, but spent the most out of both ridings analyzed, coming in at $55,356.90, with a return of 7.15 votes per dollar.

Conservative Darryl Seres took 11.18 per cent or 2,354 votes for the riding. His overall spending was $3,145.37, costing him 1.34 votes per dollar.

Lastly, Aryln Greig who ran with Wexit BC but had reportedly left the party prior to the election received 2.25 per cent or 474 votes in the area. Spending just $647.44 on the campaign, Greig gained 1.36 votes for every dollar spent.

The Penticton electoral district reported 27,429 valid votes in the riding, and with a total of $55,533.42 in spending spread between the candidates, a total of $2.02 spent on every vote.

In Boundary-Similkameen, the total amount spent from all candidates was $87,520.53 with a total of 21,063 votes counted in the riding, which means a total of $4.16 was spent on each vote.