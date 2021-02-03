Snowpack at Summerland Reservoir above average; Isintok below average

Photo: District of Summerland Isintok Dam in Summerland.

New snow survey data from Summerland's major reservoir and dam have been released, offering the first peek into what the spring may bring in terms of freshet.

Data was gathered Feb. 1 from Isintok Lake and the Summerland Headwaters Reservoir at the lower and upper end of the Trout Creek system respectively.

At the Summerland Reservoir, current snow depth is at 87 centimetres, which is 124 per cent of the historical average water equivalent.

This is an 11-centimetre jump from the previous measurement on Jan. 1, but the overall percentage of the average has dropped from 148 per cent on that date.

At the Isintok Lake dam, the current snow depth is 42 centimetres, or 79 per cent of the historical average.

Each year, district staff use the snow survey data to determine how and when to lower the reservoir levels to provide available storage volume to accommodate the coming freshet in the spring.