Survey from a South Okanagan immigrant services group puts a spotlight on an increase in racism in the community

Photo: Contributed

Aiming to get a better understanding of where individuals are experiencing racism and use the results to help build better services, the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS) has released a survey to hear back from in the community on racial issues.

“I think this year, in particular, we know the racism and discrimination it's nothing new, it's something we've experienced in the Okanagan but this year, in particular, we've seen an increase, “ Cherry Fernandez, the executive director for SOICS said.

“We know this through our settlement workers helping newcomers, but unfortunately we don't have the data for it because with hate crime these are amongst the least reported...and we live in society that is really driven by the data, and if we don't know what is going on in our communities, it's very easy for people to dismiss and say it's not happening but we know that it is happening in the Okanagan.”

She added that the survey is really to give a snapshot of what is happening in the South Okanagan communities so that they can then work to put in the right supports. SOICS has a number of initiatives they planning to launch in terms of anti-racism, but this survey plays a "really critical role in knowing where we are."

“That survey will be a critical part of the community moving forward because unfortunately too often we think that racism is a problem that's happening to our neighbours to the south, but we're impacted by what happens with our neighbours and it exists here and we want to bring that to the light so we can do something about it.”

So far, the survey has received over 200 responses, with 76 per cent say that they have not reported a discriminatory incident and 70 per cent stating that they don't even know how or where. SOICS wants to change that.

While the organization’s OneWorld Festival works to celebrates the different cultures in the community and the diversity, Fernandez said it’s doesn’t solve the problem.

“It really brings that sense of belonging in the community but there is a gap because it doesn't address the racism that we know exists.”

Fernandez added that the survey is not limited to just newcomers and they hope to get as many responses as possible.

“We know that many people experience it and witness it, so this survey is really intended for anyone to reach out who has experienced racism or discrimination but also those that have witnessed it,” she said.

“Where are people experiencing discrimination? Is it in the workplace? Is it in public places? Is it when they're accessing transit or school? So we know that this is where we need to do more work in.”

“A big part of that is building the community protocol, so that when it does happen, what do we do and where can we get the supports.”

The survey will be open until the end of March and is available on SOICS' website here.