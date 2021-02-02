Annual Penticton OneWorld Festival showcasing cultural diversity, celebrating immigrant success virtually

Photo: Mike Biden OneWorld festival in 2019

The eighth annual OneWorld Festival in Penticton has shifted its celebration like many other events, moving into a virtual format while still sharing their message of celebration of culture.

“Normally it's held every year in person, usually at the Lakeside and it draws so many people. It's a fantastic event, one of the major events that we do every year and it really is a celebration of diversity,” Cherry Fernandez, the executive director for the South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services (SOICS) said.

“So instead we are doing it virtually, and what is different is normally you have the opportunity to walk around, try different food, see the different multicultural performances, go to different demonstration booths, but now it's virtual.”

This time, the event wills showcase multicultural performances and cooking demonstrations online.

“We'll have different participants demonstrating how to cook different cultural foods so people can follow along at home and try it as well,” Fernandez said. “We're working with small businesses locally in Penticton that have different international dishes, they're immigrant-owned.”

Other immigrant-owned businesses will also be featured in the events alongside festivities with music, dances and other events.The included local shops will all be streaming the festival at their locations as well.

“It's a nice way that we're able to support small businesses,” Fernandez added.

“I think that sometimes we don't realize how diverse we actually are. We have 111 countries and territories recognized in the South Okanagan-Similkameen and in that there are 89 languages spoken among all these different cultures. “

A diversity video will also be premiering from a collaboration between the SOICS team, the volunteer youth group members and the Okanagan Chamber of Commerce COVID Response Coalition.

"Our team and our youth went out to really try to bring this message out to the community. The video itself is actually inspired by my little girls. It really shows that discrimination and racism impact our whole community and really are felt by the children as well,” Fernandez said.

“We know that this time is tough, but we're all in it together. Take the opportunity again to show the diversity that we have in our communities and show the contributions because sometimes that fear creates a lot of tensions and discriminations, unfortunately.”

Virtual OneWorld Penticton will be streaming on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the event, check out SOICS website here.