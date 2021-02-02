Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, a Penticton Indian Band member, will be getting a kidney transplant after public plea for donor

Photo: CTV News

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, long-standing president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, has found a kidney donor and will be undergoing surgery for the transplant Wednesday.

Phillip, who is the former Penticton Indian Band Chief and has served as the chair of the Okanagan Nation Alliance for 15 years, reached out to the public for help finding a kidney in June 2020.

On Facebook Tuesday, the ONA announced he will be getting the transplant, asking for prayers.

"Keep [him] in your prayers tomorrow and the days to come as he’s blessed to receive the gift of a kidney for transplant. We are encouraging all those who may be considering organ donation to find out more," they wrote, adding links to kidney donation and transplant services in British Columbia.

"Lim Limpt to his donor, his transplant team and all those who have supported him. He has given so much to his Syilx Nation and all Indigenous Peoples, we are so very grateful he is receiving this donation."