Penticton's top cop says crime rate has a long way to go, and that officers are overwhelmed

Photo: Contributed

Penticton's top cop is not happy with the state of crime in the city, saying that while crime rates fell by nine per cent in 2020, there is still a long way to go.

"We have a lot of work to do in this community. I'm going to suggest our crime rate is egregious, and we need to address it in this community,” Supt. Brian Hunter told Penticton council at Tuesday's meeting, providing a year-end update for 2020.

He said a lot of the decrease in call volume, 7,809 down to 7,129, came from COVID-19 relief packages putting more money in the hands of vulnerable individuals who might otherwise turn to theft to feed their addictions, and people being at home more during the pandemic minimizing opportunities for people to pilfer from properties.

That said, the majority of crime in Penticton remains property crime.

Hunter pointed to an overwhelming case load his RCMP members are experiencing. The provincial average for 2020 was 59 per officer, and in Penticton, it was 113.

"That case load is unsustainable. This time of year our calls for service aren’t as high as in peak season and we just get by,” Hunter said. “Our members are getting burnt out and they are also very, very frustrated.”

He said they do their best to triage calls by importance and urgency, and in an ideal world, an officer would get to each one.

But they just don't have the staff.

"We’re in a situation where on a busy shift, we are just not able to attend to [those low priority calls],” Hunter said. “We just can’t. We’ll call our complainants back to let them know how busy we are, we’ll do the best follow up we can.”

Hunter has just reached his one-year anniversary in his role in Penticton, and has been a proponent since the beginning of increased mental health and addictions services in the community.

"The ultimate solution we need in this community is rehabilitation and treatment," he said, acknowledging that comes with an expense, even as the City looks to tighten its belt after a tough COVID-19 year.

“Penticton’s not a violent community, we’re not high up there in that regard. It's the property crimes. This is a medical crisis, these folks need help. They honestly don’t belong in jail. I’ve been though Compass Court, I’ve been through Burdock House, there are a lot of people that need help. It’s where the effort and money needs to go is helping these folks.”

Hunter has launched a new prolific offender program in partnership with Interior Health and other local stakeholders, with the aim of identifying criminals who use the judicial system like a revolving door and hopefully encouraging prosecutors and judges to treat them more severely if need be, or connect the individuals with services to help them recover if they are interested.

Penticton council is providing the money for two additional RCMP officers in their budget this year.