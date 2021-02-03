Penticton woman determined to donate a kidney to save a life, even of a stranger

Photo: Lori Capozzi

A Penticton woman who is known to constantly step up and help people in the community is still searching for the right person to help by donating one of her kidneys, after the man who she was going to donate to received a transplant this week.

Lori Capozzi knew she wanted to become a living donor and had matched with Jason Yadlowski after hearing a story from his partner. She was a mother of two young girls and their father Yadlowski, who was in the hospital again after having both kidneys removed, would now need to be on dialysis four times a week until he could find a donor.

“Out of all the people that came forward, he was the one that stood out... When I chose somebody, I didn't falter with that. I couldn't decide then I was going to choose someone else,” Capozzi explained.

“We were a match. We went through all the testing. We were ready to go, we had done about 85 per cent of our testing, they cross-matched our blood and his blood rejected mine because he had anti-bodies."

So the group decided to go another route in the hope of finding a better match, choosing to go into the national Kidney Paired Donation (KPD) program, which is an inter-provincial program that is operated collaboratively between Canadian Blood Services and Canada’s living kidney donation and kidney transplant programs.

“I decided that because I had already invested so much time with this family, we were going to go forward in the paired exchange program, so we did.”

According to Canadian Blood Services’ website, any adult who is in general good health can be assessed to become a living kidney donor. Capozzi added this equals out to about every two of 10 people being healthy enough to donate.

From there, medical assessments are conducted to determine whether the donor is a suitable match for the recipient. With a compatible match, the donation can proceed with the provincial program independently, and the KPD program is not used.

If the donor is not a match for their friend or family member, they may be able to donate through the KPD program.

This way Capozzi was hoping to see a good chain of reaction as a result, with multiple people getting kidney transplants. But they had found a match for Yadlowski sooner.

“A week ago he put his name forward on that list to see if there was one and he got a donor yesterday,” Capozzi said with emotion in her voice. “I almost feel like I've been through the wringer, but I shed tears of happiness and I shed tears of sadness because we were so ready to go forward and I was going to help this man.”

“We still plan on staying in contact, we would love to meet when he's a little bit stronger and his immune systems healthier right, and also [wait] because of COVID.”

But she has not given up on helping somebody else who desperately needs a kidney, and is ready to donate as soon as she can.

“He got his kidney yesterday and it's going well, so now I've had to make a decision and move on and help somebody else," Capozzi said.

"If I had ten kidneys, I'd help more people and I would help Jason down the road when he needs another kidney but unfortunately I've only got two. But that's really just the kind of person I am."

Castanet shared a story Monday on a mother in Armstrong who desperately needs a kidney, and that article was sent Capozzi’s way, who go in contact with her.

Luckily, the two are a proper blood match and they could possibly be matched up for surgery. Capozzi is registered currently on the living donor list however and may be called in before that happens to help somebody else.

“I've been through this and I just want to continue. I know that I've already been approved and I'm ready,” she said. “I want to help Miriam but I don't know how this is going to play out yet.”

“I'm going to continue to see if I can find somebody who needs me and needs me now.”

If you or anyone you know is in need of a transplant, and you are active and approved on the waiting list, Capozzi asks you to reach out and contact her through her Facebook.