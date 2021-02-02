Show support for PIB health workers as the band battles a COVID-19 outbreak by changing your Facebook profile picture

Photo: Contributed An example of the new Facebook profile picture frame available showing support for PIB Healthcare during an outbreak within the band.

As the Penticton Indian Band grapples with an outbreak of COVID-19 in their community which has left 12 people sick and a shutdown of their services, some in the community have found a way to show their thanks to the PIB Healthcare teams working so hard.

PIB communications coordinator Dawn Russell said she came up with an idea for a Facebook profile picture frame that people could add to their profile, showing support.

She put out the call on social media for a design and immediately got a response, and the frame was uploaded Tuesday.

"We had a response and an image uploaded before lunch and it's getting a lot of support. Our Health Team is encouraged by the public outreach," Russell said in an email to media.

"Many people, including those in leadership, are concerned about the potential for alienation of our members in the larger community. By showing wider public support for our community, it may ease the worry for many of us."

Russell encourages anyone, whether in the PIB community or not, to show their support by applying the frame to their profile picture.

The frame can be found at www.facebook.com/profilepicframes, by searching "Thanks PIB Health."