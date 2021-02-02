Rotary launches new "Spread Sunshine" fundraising subscription box filled with local products

Photo: Contributed

The Rotary Club of Penticton wants to spread some sunshine into your life with a new subscription box service full of locally-sourced products.

Available four times a year, the Sunshine Box will show up at your door filled with surprise seasonal goodies from local vendors that specialize in health and wellness, bath and beauty, fashion and home accessories.

The exact contents are kept a surprise, but each box is guaranteed to include around $200 worth of products.

All of that comes at a price tag of $100 per box, with proceeds going to support the Rotary's work in supporting community projects. The initiative is a partnership between the Rotary and local businesses.

The "Spring Self Love" edition is now available. Only 100 boxes are available per quarter, and shipping is free for Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Naramata, Penticton, Kaleden, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos and Keremeos with code LOCALSHIPFREE at checkout.

Find out more or order a box here.