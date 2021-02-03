Tickleberry's new location opens up in downtown Penticton

Casey Richardson

It’s never too cold for ice cream, and the new Tickleberry’s location in downtown Penticton which opened on Monday is echoing that sentiment.

“We do actually have quite a few ice cream sales every day. We had a woman come in for ice cream for breakfast on her way to the office the other day,” Shaelynn Maclean, manager of Tickleberry’s said with a laugh.

“It’s kind of a surprise opening, we’re just trying to get the feel for things, kind of a learning curve for us with coffee and everything so we just didn’t want to be too busy.”

Tickleberry's is a famous favourite in the South Okanagan, with its iconic Okanagan Falls flagship shop frequently packed with both locals and visitors.

The winter weather isn’t stopping locals from popping into the new shop, which management affectionately refers to as a combination of the best of Tickleberry’s.

“We have all of our favourite things from our gifts shop...lots of local stuff,” Maclean said, with new additions to the menu include fresh baked goods and coffee.

“We’re making all of our stuff daily in-house, all of our baked goods. Everything is named after a Tickleberry’s family member. So we have lemon cookies called the Glenda and we have a Dale Bar who’s our founder.”

Or check out an affogato, which is espresso poured over ice cream.

The original plan was to open in November for the store, but renovations took longer than expected and pushed the opening date. However, the team is very excited to now also be downtown.

“We like this location downtown because of all the festivals we’ll have hopefully again soon...This one does get a lot of foot traffic so far so we’re hoping that continues.”

Get yourself a scoop or two at Tickleberry’s at 202 Main Street, open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.