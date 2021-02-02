Apartment fire in Osoyoos sends one to hospital in Vancouver with severe injuries

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue

One person has been airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital after being trapped in their apartment in Osoyoos as it went up in flames around midnight Tuesday morning.

At 12:15 a.m., Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded to the 8900 block of 92nd Avenue with 14 personnel in two engines, one tender, one rescue vehicle and one command vehicle.

Residents were evacuating but reported at least one person was still in their apartment.

Fire crews made their way to the first-floor unit and rescued one occupant who received immediate medical care.

Another occupant had suffered burns from attempts to put out the fire and rescue the person stuck inside.

Fire rescue made entry and took the severely injured occupant out of the building to be airlifted to Vancouver for treatment.

The one resident who attempted to assist the severely injured party suffered burns to their hands, and another resident in the building was treated for smoke inhalation and were cared for by firefighters on scene until a second and third ambulance arrived and were able to take over medical care.

After ventilation, most of the units in the building were safe for residents to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, and Osoyoos Fire Rescue is working with the Office of the Fire Commissioner on a full investigation.