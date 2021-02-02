Cannery Brewing supporting South Okanagan restaurants by encouraging diners to eat out for a discount

Photo: Cannery Brewing

UPDATE 1:05 p.m.

It turns out Cannery Brewing is legally not allowed to buy customers a beer, a slight hiccup in their plan to give back to the community.

But the good news is they have modified their plan since learning they can't give out beer, and they are instead offering another deal in the same format, now deciding to treat customers to some of their famous nachos at half price.

All a customer needs to do is come by with a receipt from February from one of the listed corresponding local restaurant partners, which can be found here, for the deal.

ORIGINAL 10:28 a.m.

Eat out or take out and receive a free beer?

Cannery Brewing in Penticton has launched a new initiative for the entire month of February, inviting people to eat from restaurant/hospitality partners in the South Okanagan and in return, that support will earn them a free Cannery draft beer.

“Obviously, January and February are a slow time in the Okanagan every year for hospitality as it's a seasonal town,” Ian Dyck, the co-owner and director of sales for Cannery Brewing said.

“And with COVID that is just, even more, tenfold. Everybody has got restriction capacities, got more staff, more costs for plexiglass so this is just our way of helping to support some of our friends in the hospitality business.”

All beer-drinkers need to do is come by with a receipt from February from one of the listed corresponding local restaurant partners, which can be found here, and Cannery will buy you a glass of beer in their taproom.

“We've had a great outpour in support even in the first 24 hours, everybody is really thrilled and I hope it brings some business to our friends,” Dyck added.

Restrictions include one receipt per person during February.