Lower Similkameen Indian Band declares state of local emergency in response to pandemic

Photo: Dan Hockey

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has declared a state of local emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A notice issued Jan. 30 and signed by Chief Keith Crow and three councillors explains the order is due to the virus being "in close proximity" to the Band causing "imminent threat to community health, safety and life."

As per the order, designated Band employees are empowered to do what is necessary to "alleviate the effects of the emergency," including controlling travel to and from certain areas and entering property without a warrant.

The order expires Feb. 15 at midnight.