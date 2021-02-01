More than 100 Penticton Indian Band members self-isolating due to COVID-19 exposure, 12 confirmed cases

Photo: Colin Dacre/file

The Penticton Indian Band has shut down all services and buildings for two weeks due to a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among band members.

Information from the band Monday states there are 12 positive cases within the PIB community, while more than 100 people are self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms.

The recommendations to shut down services was made by the band's health team, a recommendation supported by Chief and council and the emergency operations centre.

"PIB teams and community have held back COVID for nearly a year. We have had time to plan and make preparation for this and the number one message was (and still is), we cannot overburden our health care system by not abiding by these restrictions," the First Nation stated.

While the shutdown of services does not constitute a complete lockdown, residents are being asked to stay home, and only go out when necessary.

PIB businesses will continue to operate safely, have staff complete wellness checks before reporting to work, and ensure provincial and federal guidelines as recommended by WorkSafeBC are applied.

"This period of extreme caution is in effect until Feb. 13, but is subject to change based on new case and exposure information because it will change the incubation period for our community population."