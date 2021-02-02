Osoyoos RCMP officer honoured for helping keep a colleague alive after a crash

Photo: RCMP Constable Neal Kalnin.

An Osoyoos RCMP member has been honoured for his role in helping save the life of a fellow officer.

Const. Neal Kalnin has received a Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of Chief Superintendent Warren Brown, Officer in Charge of the RCMP North District.

Kalnin was stationed in McBride, B.C. in 2018 when he and other officers were conducting enforcement on snowmobiles in nearby mountainous terrain.

An officer was involved in a collision and sustained life-threatening injuries, and Kalnin sprang into action.

He and another RCMP member administered aid to the injured individual and kept them warm for six hours until a helicopter could arrive to airlift them to hospital.

In the Certificate of Appreciation, Chief Superintendent Warren Brown writes, "Constable Kalnin’s actions, dedication and diligence ensured the safe transport of a seriously injured member to receive the medical assistance required. His dedication to the duty brings credit to himself and is in keeping with the highest traditions of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police."

Kalnin has since relocated to the Osoyoos RCMP detachment.