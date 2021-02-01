Man accused of attacking two kids in Kaleden starts trial

Photo: Colin Dacre

The trial for a man accused of attacking two young boys at a Kaleden park in 2020 began in Penticton court Monday.

Bryan James Lamb, in his early 50s, is accused of approaching a four-year-old boy and 10-year-old boy on August 25, 2020 and grabbing them, briefly throttling the 10-year-old and slapping him.

Court heard testimony from the 10-year-old on Monday, who recounted hanging around at the basketball court near the beach in Kaleden with a group of friends, chatting and goofing around, when an adult man approached, who Crown attests was Lamb.

The 10-year-old child testified that he saw the man approach.

The boy testified the man then said "something about a man in a wheelchair," then grabbed his neck, and hit the left side of his face once with his hand.

"How did you feel?" asked Crown counsel Nashina Devji.

"Scared," the boy replied.

Two girls who were with the group but sitting on a bench chatting nearby corroborated the testimony that the boys had been grabbed by the stranger.

One of the young girls, also 10 years old, said she approached and asked what was going on. She testified that she watched as the man "started at" the boy and put his hands on him.

The girl told the older boy to "go get the parents," who were congregated closer to the beach, and described the boy as having a red mark on his face.

Two adult witnesses also testified they saw a man approach the group of children. One confirmed she saw the man grab the children, then saw other adults running after the man.

Defence counsel asked each of the children whether it was fair to say that "these events unfolded quickly" and whether they could be mistaken.

"I disagree. I saw it happen," said one of the girls, a sentiment echoed by each other child including the boy who was allegedly attacked.

Lamb has a lengthy criminal history, breaching his bail on these charges within a week of release and landing back in jail.

His trial was adjourned late afternoon Monday to continue at a later date with an argument from the defence.