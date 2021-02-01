Penticton 10-year-old facing third battle with aggressive cancer

Photo: Neeley Brimer Wills Hodgkinson and his mother Neeley Brimer. Wills is now fighting cancer for a third time.

A Penticton 10-year-old is now fighting for his life for a third time, after a stubborn cancer his family had hoped was behind him reappeared with a vengeance on his latest scans.

Wills Hodgkinson has not had a normal childhood. At just seven years old, he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Wilms' Tumour that mostly affects children.

After a year of being in and out of hospital in Vancouver, Wills appeared to be in the clear, before a relapse one year later.

A second recovery came, and the family had hopes the ordeal was done, until the whole nightmare began again just over a week ago, when a routine scan revealed Wills had new spots of concern of his lungs and his existing tumours had grown substantially since his last scan three months prior.

"To put it in context, three months ago, it was measuring 3 millimetres by 4 millimetres and it's currently measuring 10 millimetres by 16 millimetres," Wills' mother Neeley Brimer said.

"So it's come back very aggressively ... We're very much in that weird phase where you're trying to answer a lot of questions and as soon as you get an answer five more pop up."

Now, the family is busy trying to get their lives in order to move back to Vancouver to be near the Children's Hospital for what looks to be a six-month process before all of Wills' planned treatments and surgeries are complete.

"It's been hectic but unfortunately we're kind of used to this, it's just moving through the process again," Brimer said.

Wilms' Tumour is supposed to be susceptible to chemo, with a high survival rate and low relapse rate, so since Wills' condition is not behaving as expected, his oncology and surgical team has gone back to the drawing board doing research on the best attack strategy, eventually landing on some outside-the-box approaches.

"They're going to marry two clinical trials that are happening, one of which is in Loss Angeles and one of which is in Europe, and they're getting their hands on these drugs and basically doing a three-step approach," Brimer explained. "They're kind of throwing everything but the kitchen sink at this."

Step one is two 21-day cycles of standard chemotherapy, then more scans, then surgery. The surgery will remove 60 per cent of Wills' right lung and also try to dissect some of the other tumours on his left lung, to be sure it is the same diagnosis of Wilms' Tumour and not something new.

After two weeks of recovery, step three is the other clinical trial method, an extremely high and concentrated dose of chemotherapy over one day.

"It essentially knocks his body to ground zero, he won't have anything left. So the way they rescue that is giving him his own stem cells back in terms of a transplant," Brimer said.

"It gives him his best shot of beating this long-term."

Wills is not a candidate for transplant or radiation, and will no longer be a candidate for chemotherapy after all of this.

"We very, very much need this to work," Brimer said. "It's important that he gets 100 per cent fine after this because our options will be pretty low if this doesn't work."

Even if all goes well, it will be a long road for Wills to recovery. Treatments will mean a litany of side effects like being unable to have children, and testosterone injections when he gets older.

"We think, we hope, that this approach is his best shot and we're hoping that it cures it for good this time."

As for Wills himself, Brimer said he is an incredibly strong boy, with a note of pride in her voice.

"Physically you'd never know anything was wrong with him, he's still going to school, being a 10-year-old boy," Brimer said.

"But his mental health is struggling right now, his anxiety is through the roof, he's pretty scared, understandably. But he knows he has two loving parents and some of the best doctors in the country looking out for him. He's trying his best to keep a positive face but it's challenging sometimes, for sure."

As the family readies for another round of treatment, the expense of relocating to Vancouver for a third time is looming. A GoFundMe has been set up by Brimer's cousin to help, and a direct e-transfer option is also available at [email protected], to save the processing fee that GoFundMe takes from donations.

But Brimer is also hoping for thoughts, prayers and everything in between from the community to help her little boy heal.

"I need whatever you got, whatever you believe in," Brimer said, her voice breaking slightly with emotion. "We need this to work."