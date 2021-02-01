Former Penticton RMT heading to disciplinary hearing over years of sexual misconduct allegations

Photo: Facebook Leonard "Len" Krekic faces sexual misconduct allegations stemming from his time as a massage therapist in Penticton and elsewhere.

A former Penticton massage therapist infamous for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with patients is now facing a disciplinary hearing from the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia.

In March, Leonard Krekic will face a hearing before the college's inquiry committee, regarding claims of sexual misconduct with patients spanning from 2012 to 2019 which took place in Penticton, White Rock and Surrey.

Allegations from six women include that Krekic directed them to spread their legs and pressing his groin to theirs on the massage table, touched/massaged their genitalia, and inserted his finger into one woman's anus "for a non-therapeutic and/or sexual purpose," among a litany of other similar actions.

Krekic is also alleged to have breached an order made in April 2019 that he have a chaperone at all times during treatment sessions, and that he practiced without liability insurance for a time later that fall.

Krekic's Registered Massage Therapist licence was suspended by the college in February 2020, when new complaints arose from a woman who alleged that while providing massage therapy to her Oct. 2 and 10, 2019, he engaged in sexual misconduct while a chaperone was present in the treatment room, but not paying attention, and that during a treatment in August 2019, Krekic also engaged in sexual misconduct while a chaperone was present in the room.

“The defendant moved his body in such a way that the plaintiff’s hand would rest on his private area,” a civil lawsuit the patient filed regarding the incident says. “Despite the repeated attempts to keep her hand on the massage table, this defendant's movements would keep her hand on the private area.”

Krekic's disciplinary hearing is scheduled to begin March 8 and end March 23, 2021.