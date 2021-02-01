168204
Affordable housing project in Oliver expected to break ground in coming months

Housing project on horizon

An affordable housing project for people with low to moderate incomes in Oliver is scheduled to start construction within months.

The 46-unit project at 5931 Airport Street will be owned and operated by M'akola Housing Society, and partially funded by a grant of $4.6 million from the Province's Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

Its rental homes will go to Indigenous and non-Indigenous families, Elders, seniors and people with disabilities.

"I'm proud to be part of a government that is working in partnership to make sure people in every corner of the province have a safe and affordable place to live. This project will deliver 46 affordable rental homes in one more community where we know they are needed," said MLA for Boundary-Similkameen Roly Russell.

Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen said getting shovels in the ground on the project is welcome news.

"The strongest communities are those that offer a range of housing options to meet the needs of people. Oliver has a significant shortage of affordable housing availability with many individuals, seniors and families on long waitlists trying to access housing."

The Community Housing Fund supports mixed-income buildings where 50% of the units are for households with annual incomes up to $64,000, 30 per cent of the units are for households with incomes up to approximately $74,000 and 20 per cent of the units are for households with very low incomes, including those on income or disability assistance.

