Affordable housing project in Oliver expected to break ground in coming months

Photo: Contributed

An affordable housing project for people with low to moderate incomes in Oliver is scheduled to start construction within months.

The 46-unit project at 5931 Airport Street will be owned and operated by M'akola Housing Society, and partially funded by a grant of $4.6 million from the Province's Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

Its rental homes will go to Indigenous and non-Indigenous families, Elders, seniors and people with disabilities.

"I'm proud to be part of a government that is working in partnership to make sure people in every corner of the province have a safe and affordable place to live. This project will deliver 46 affordable rental homes in one more community where we know they are needed," said MLA for Boundary-Similkameen Roly Russell.

Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen said getting shovels in the ground on the project is welcome news.

"The strongest communities are those that offer a range of housing options to meet the needs of people. Oliver has a significant shortage of affordable housing availability with many individuals, seniors and families on long waitlists trying to access housing."

The Community Housing Fund supports mixed-income buildings where 50% of the units are for households with annual incomes up to $64,000, 30 per cent of the units are for households with incomes up to approximately $74,000 and 20 per cent of the units are for households with very low incomes, including those on income or disability assistance.