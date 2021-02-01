Man missing from Alberta community may be in Penticton

Photo: RCMP Cody Banman has been missing since January 20, and is possibly in Penticton.

RCMP are trying to locate a missing man who is believed to have travelled to the Penticton area.

Cody Banman, 41, is from Wetaskiwin, Alta. He was last seen there on Jan. 20, 2021.

His sister put out a plea for information in some local Penticton Facebook community groups this weekend, saying he told family he was going camping in Penticton with a girl he referred to as Melissa. They have not seen or heard from him since.

Banman is described as:

Caucasian male

Approx. 5’9” tall / Approx. 134 lbs. (slim build)

Missing teeth

Shoulder length black/grey hair

Noticeable scar on his nose

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Banman, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."