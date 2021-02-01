Penticton restaurants have plenty on their menus to warm you up this winter

Photo: Brodo Kitchen

"Four seasons of fun" is new a collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

If there’s one thing Penticton restaurant owners know a lot about, it’s comfort food perfect to warm you up on cold, damp winter days.

Executive chef Dan Vichitthavong of the Hooded Merganser Restaurant said he’s designed a “Hood at Home” menu with classic comfort food items he believes will warm the soul as the South Okanagan moves into February and chilly weather.

“I was thinking, ‘O.K., what are some things people will want to eat at home?’” he explained. “I wrote the menu for that.”

The menu, which features items such as soups, lasagnas and meat pies, can be ordered from the restaurant, picked up frozen and heated at home to enjoy.

“There’s lots of soup (on that menu),” he said. “The soups we have on there are French onion, chicken barley, a B.C. salmon chowder … we have chicken pot pie.”

The restaurant is also open for dine-in with the restaurant’s set menu offering up dishes such as steaks, lamb and burgers.

Just up the road you’ll find Brodo Kitchen, known for its classic comfort food items like soup and an albacore tuna melt sandwich to pair with.

The restaurant, owned by Paul Cecconi, is open for both dine in and take away options with the kitchen led by chef Liam, who continues to whip up delicious soups, sandwiches and other meals guaranteed to warm the soul on a chilly day.

“(McNulty) is super talented,” said Cecconi.

“We still rock our original menu and features every day that we change up. We did a 48-hour sous vide roast lamb and pita (one week).”

But if you prefer to enjoy your meal at home, Brodo Kitchen offers a date night menu which changes each week. Posted on the restaurant’s website and social media pages every Sunday, orders can be placed until Thursday at 4 p.m. with meals ready for pick up on Friday.

“It’s Friday night dinner plans,” said Cecconi.

And don’t forget Smugglers Smokehouse, which co-owner Shayna Shulman said offers not only picnic style meals perfect for the spring and summer, but classic comfort food during the fall and winter months. Homemade soups, which change weekly, have become popular in the community, with many customers calling regularly to ask when chilli or the tomato soup are back on the menu.

“We’re doing soup as often as needed as a feature item,” Shulman said, adding there’s plans for a brisket or turkey chilli next week.

“We’re pretty dynamic.”

Shulman said inspiration comes from her passion for making soups and “what I’m eating that week.”

“A couple of weeks ago I did a sweet potato soup, and we used our smoked chicken broth and sprinkled some pecans on there, and it was so good,” she said.

Smugglers is also open for dine-in service or delivery through Door Dash and Skip the Dishes.

Ramen and udon dishes from Sushi Genki and Ramen are also great dishes for those looking for a warm meal on a colder day.

The restaurant offers ramen combo dishes which include dumplings or a sushi roll, and even a black garlic ramen dish, which owner Kazuo Noguchi said is a menu favourite.

“The warm tonkotsu broth in this ramen, the rich garlic flavour and the red spice make it the perfect dish for a chilly day,” he said.

Not only is the black garlic ramen a favourite in the community, but Noguchi’s as well.

"I was born in Kumamoto city in Japan,” he said. "Black garlic ramen, which is also called 'Kumamoto Ramen,' was originally created in Kumamoto city about 70 years ago. I have been eating Black garlic Ramen/Kumamoto Ramen since I was child. So this is my favourite noodle soup.”

Learn more at www.visitpenticton.com and on social @visitpenticton