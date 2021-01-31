Penticton council to review heritage protection for Riordan House

Photo: Contributed Riordan House, located at 689 Winnipeg Street in 1921 A house with a century of history is being presented before Penticton council on Tuesday, with the remaining family of the last owners asking for heritage protection on the homes.

Riordan House, located at 689 Winnipeg Street, is currently listed on the City of Penticton Heritage Registry, a document that recognizes properties with historic and cultural significance to the community.

The City is asked by representatives of the owners of the property to have a heritage conservation covenant registered on the tile of the property, in order to protect the house from any future redevelopment. Simply, the property would hold restrictions on the use of the land and the agreement would restrict demolition or significant alterations of the building not in keeping with the historical character.

Staff is recommending for Council to authorize the registration of a heritage conservation covenant on the title of the home and recognizing the significant heritage value of the property and building (Riordan House) and establishing protections from future redevelopment.

As well, the Council will need to direct staff to update the City of Penticton Heritage Registry with a revised statement of significance for Riordan House, reflecting the further research done on the history of the property.

The property, constructed in 1920-1921, features a two-and-a-half-storey house constructed with a California Craftsman- Tudor Revival style.

A proposal from the owners with their research for this request and several local historical supporters have drafted an updated statement of significance for the house that they are requesting replace the current statement in the Penticton Heritage Register and will be presenting to the City.

“Riordan House connects us to many aspects of history. It is in remarkable shape after a century and has not compromised its original Craftsmanship architecture,” their presentation reads. “It was built in Penticton’s own upscale “suburbia” in a well-heeled neighbourhood away from the bustle of the industrial waterfront and downtown.”

“For almost half of its existence, it was connected to Penticton’s hospitality industry; first the BC Hotel, then its use as a teahouse and a Bed and Breakfast. The skilled tradespeople who built it, and their contribution to Penticton’s development in that era, and the resulting influence on Penticton’s construction industry are remarkable aspects of its history.”

The full presentation will provide an overview of the houses’ full history.

“This richly detailed house has stood the test of time and evokes many aspects of Penticton’s history and development. It is clearly worth preserving.”

The Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee also gave their supports to the proposed plans to seek protection for Riordan House.

The covenant will also impose minimal costs to the city, according to staff, as the registration will have little impact on City finances since it does not create an obligation for the City to pay compensation to the property owner for any loss of value of the lands. Minor costs may include legal review, registration of the document and staff time.

Penticton council will review the presentation and proposal for Heritage Conservation Covenant for 689 Winnipeg Street on Tuesday.