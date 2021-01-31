The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a sweet and shy cuddly cat looking for a home

Casey Richardson

While many cats have been finding great new companions and homes from Critteraid’s many adoption events recently, one shy guy is still waiting to find his. But the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland knows he’s going to become someone’s best friend.

“Darwin is a special little boy,” Jess Byer, Critteraid animal director said. “Due to his shyness and fear of trust in new things, he really doesn’t showcase as well as some of the other outgoing boys and girls around here.”

Darwin was recently brought in from a site with over 100 cats and has not showcased at any of the adoption events so far.

If you take the chance like some of the Critteraid volunteer cuddlers have with him, Byer guarantees you’ll see his sweet, snuggly side.

“He hasn’t quite learned how to play yet, play is still very scary. So what we’re looking for is somebody who has the time and patience and really wants to help him come out of his shell and be the incredible little boy we already know he is,” Byer said.

If you think you have the right home for this shy softie, send Critteraid an email to set up a time to meet with him at [email protected]