Penticton KISU swimmers joined in on SC Virtual Distance IM Camp with other athletes across Canada

Photo: Contributed Justin Fotherby and Ashley McMillan are also preparing for Olympic Trials in Toronto May 24-28, 2021.

Penticton’s KISU swimmers, Justin Fotherby and Ashley McMillan are being given big congratulations after being selected to participate in the “SC Virtual Distance IM Camp”, which took place Jan. 17-24, 2021.

Eighteen swimmers throughout Canada participated. The selection was based on their performances in the 200 and 400 C

Combining four different swimming strokes - backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle – the IM is swum as one race by an individual swimmer.

Fotherby and McMillan completed the swim portion of the camp at the Penticton Community Pool under the direction of Coach Hoeben. The IM content included three key challenges specific to IM racing at an elite level.

There was also a series of talks with educational content such as IM world record comparisons, starts and turns related to the IM, and training skills and challenges in the daily environment towards world-class performance in a virtual component for the competition.

“I really enjoyed being part of this camp and am super thankful for the opportunity,” McMillan said in a press release. “I learned a lot from the key workouts, as well as the chance to learn from big players in the IM world. I will be taking everything I learned into my training for trials!”

Fotherby added, “it was challenging, but in order for me to achieve the results I am looking for as an IM swimmer, I have had to step out of my comfort zone to face those challenges.”

KISU’s Tina Hoeben, was named head coach of the camp, with Alex Dawson (Grand Prairie Piranhas) as the assistant coach.

“I am very appreciative of the effort Swimming Canada is putting into making connections with swimmers across the country,” Hoeben said. “I’m very proud of how well Justin and Ashley performed in the key sets.”

Guest speakers (who were also participants in the camp) included Olympic swimmer Sydney Pickrem and Toronto Titans ISL team member and recent recipient of the 2021 Canadian Male Swimmer of the Year, Findley Knox.

The virtual IM camp initiative also included speakers/presenters such as National Team Coach Ryan Mallette and High-Performance Team Senior Coach Martyn Wilby.

For more information on KISU Swim Club, contact Coach Tina Hoeben at (250) 486-4286 or [email protected]