KVR Middle School students asking Penticton Council to proclaim Feb. 14-20 as 'Real Acts of Caring' week

Photo: Real Acts of Caring

A group of grade seven students from KVR Middle School are working with Penticton City Council to officially make Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, Real Acts of Caring (RAC) week, focusing on doing random acts of kindness safely.

“This year, we are calling RAC week ‘Real Acts of Covid Caring Week’. This is an unprecedented time and it’s time for unprecedented caring and kindness,” the presentation proposal reads.

The class aims to encourage residents to be creative in finding ways to be caring and kind, which also keeps everyone safe.

A list created by the class so far shares these ideas:

Thank our frontline workers by: using social media; posting positive words of encouragement in your windows; and sending cards.

Support local businesses by ordering takeout or purchasing gift cards.

Be a good neighbour, especially if you have elderly ones. Shovel their driveway, rake leaves, drop off food, from a distance, and use technology to reach out to them to make sure that they are okay.

When you are shopping, only take what you need. If you can afford it, drop off any extras at places which may need them.

Enjoy the together time with your family. One day you will probably look back at this time and remember the fun memories of being together with just your family.

Reconnect by writing letters to people whom you have not seen for a while. Send photos and ask them about their lives.

Pick up the phone and call someone! Ask them how they are.

Leave flowers for someone.

Bring in someone’s garbage or recycling bins. Remember to sanitize your hands really well before and afterwards!

Run errands for someone who needs help or doesn’t feel safe going out.

Buy a coffee for the person behind you.

Be a good listener. Lots of people are going through tough times and it often feels really good to have someone listen.

Remember to also be caring and kind to yourself!

“Studies have shown that encouraging caring and kindness supports mental health by building self-esteem, decreasing depression, encouraging creativity and improving cognitive function.”

A few students also shared in the report what the RAC week means to them.

“It symbolizes selfless people coming together to make a change happen,” one student said.

“It symbolizes the feeling you get when you do something nice for someone.”

“It makes you have a better day plus the person receiving a RAC feels good to be appreciated,” another adds.

Council will be making the proclamation on Tuesday.