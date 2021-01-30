Yearly stats for South Okanagan RCMP show a reduction in property crime for 2020

Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan-Similkameen RCMP detachment is reporting a large decrease across almost all of its crime areas, stemming from a report on its fourth-quarter statistics for 2020 in Penticton.

The report covers October to December of 2020, also comparing total yearly numbers from 2020 to 2019 and will be presented to the Penticton City Council on Tuesday. Overall, the biggest change reported comes from a decrease in property crime looking at 2020 compared to 2019, which went from 1,155 calls down to 921, a decrease of 20 per cent.

Total reported crime events in Penticton for the last three months of the year came in at 1,634, which is down five per cent from last year’s 1,729 calls, also due to the property crime.

And reported crime events in the municipality for the year of 2020 dropped slightly as well, with 7,129 calls for 2020 which is down nine per cent from last year at 7,809.

Overall, calls for service for the last quarter came in at 3976 in 2019, dropping to 3519 for 2020, down by 11 per cent.

Break and enter (residence), auto theft and theft from a vehicle saw the largest changes in fewer calls for the past quarter.

In all of 2020, fraud and assault were the only areas to gain more calls than 2020. With 439 assault cases growing to 452, and 336 to 374 fraud cases.

The area of violent crime saw very slight decreases in this past year, with domestic violence dropping by six per cent and uttering threats lowering by 15 calls in 2020.

Sex offences went from 90 cases down to 80 last year.

Supt. Brian Hunter Officer will be presenting the results to the council on Tuesday.