Three positive COVID tests in PIB community following a report of possible exposure

An update from Penticton Indian Band (PIB) Chief and Council on Saturday (Jan. 30) has confirmed three positive COVID-19 tests within the community, following a letter that came out on Thursday reporting a potential COVID exposure.

Those dates were Monday, Jan. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 26, stating that staff would be working from home until Monday, Feb. 1 and members were asked to self-monitor for symptoms and continue to take safety precautions.

The PIB community continues to work with the health teams on contract tracing, stating that ‘all results and contact names are being disclosed.’

“The health team has done a phenomenal job, in completing over 85 COVID-19 tests over the last 48 hours,” the letter reads.

PIB leaders are asking for the community to continue to be cooperative when working with contact tracers to reach out to all individuals who may have been exposed and ask them to be tested. As well if any PIB staff members are instructed to get a test, to do so as soon as possible and for members of their household to isolate if asked to take a test.

Reminders from the council are to continue to remain separated and stay at home unless for essential needs.