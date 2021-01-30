A camera with family photos was returned to its owners after a decade of being lost in the UK

Photo: School District No. 67 - Okanagan Skaha Copy of the letter sent back with the camera

Giant's Head Elementary School had a mysterious camera arrive in the mail this past week from the U.K.

According to School District No. 67’s post on Facebook, the school received an older-style digital camera with a letter attached. The letter explains how they used a photo of the school to identify where the lost camera came from.

The camera was found in a supermarket car parking lot according to the letter, but since no one came back to claim it, it was given back to the couple that found it.

“My wife suggested looking at any photographs for a clue to see if we could identify the owner. A picture of your school is on the camera,” the letter reads. “So I am hoping you can identify a pupil and the parents. Canada makes sense as there is lots of snow!”

“Good luck.”

Luckily, the school’s librarian looked at the camera and immediately recognized a photo of a parent within the school community.

“The parent was called to discover that it was her father's camera who lives in the U.K. and had been here visiting in 2009 or 2010, taking pictures of his family including the student as a baby - he had lost the camera and all of the photos in the U.K.,” the District’s post reads.

The camera and photos were able to make their way back to the rightful owners.