Rehabbed hawk reunites with mate upon release

Photo: SORCO

SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre had a happy ending to a love story this week.

The facility, which provides recovery services and space for injured or ill birds of prey in the South Okanagan, took in a female red tail hawk in early January that had been hit by a car near Penticton.

They nicknamed her Mandy, and set about dealing with her injuries which were thankfully not serious.

She was soon ready for release, and the SORCO crew took her back to where she had been found, for a special reason.

"Raptors mate for life," the centre explains, and letting them go near where they are found increases the odds the pair will reunite.

Sure enough, when Mandy was released, she "flew high above the trees and started to call her mate which appeared immediately and the 2 circled each other above the trees."

Clearly, her mate had been waiting near the spot in case Mandy came back.

SORCO operates near Oliver, helping over 100 birds each year and relying on community donations to stay afloat. To find out more or to donate, click here.