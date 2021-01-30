Penticton deer captured on camera zooming around fresh snow

A Penticton woman wanted to share the playful side of our local deer after capturing one zooming about her yard in apparent delight with fresh snow this January.

Jennifer Somers said deer are frequent visitors to her property, but this one was in a particularly perky mood.

"It's amazing how much they are like dogs, sometimes they play tag," Somers said.

She said lots of people in the city don't get to see this side of the deer, so she wanted to share.

"I just thought he was especially cute, seemed to be enjoying the snow!"