RDOS volunteer of the month wants to give back while she can

Photo: RDOS

January's Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen volunteer of the month has volunteering in her DNA.

Paula Marfleet of Kaleden says her attitude to volunteer work is "Why not?" She started out as a candy striper in her early teens, and when she moved to the Okanagan five years ago, she immediately started getting involved with her new community.

Marfleet works with the RDOS Pitch In, Kaleden Community Church, Kaleden Seniors Committee and more. She also helps sort bottles at the recycling depot.

Marfleet says it's a great way to meet new people, and she wants to give back while she has the time and energy, while setting a good example for her grandchildren.

“Volunteerism is part of Kaleden’s community fabric,” says Area I Director Subrina Monteith. “Kaleden was initially built on the backs of volunteers and continues to be driven by volunteers.”

Marfleet loves knowing her actions have made a difference in someone else's life, however small.

The RDOS is grateful to Marfleet and says her work and that of countless other volunteers in the region play "a critical role."

For more information on volunteering opportunities with the RDOS, click here.