Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue gets surprise gift from generous local couple

Photo: Contributed

A local couple made Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue very happy this week with an unexpected cash donation to the volunteer organization dedicated to keeping local citizens safe.

Ernie and Kathie Westphal of Osoyoos donated $2,000 after deciding it was a meaningful way to support the community.

"We know that search and rescue is made up of volunteers and funds are always needed for equipment to help others," Kathie said.

"We read about OOSAR in the media and thought this would be a good place to make a donation."

The Westphals are longtime advocates for community giving.

"I figure it is better to give from a warm hand instead of a cold one," Ernie said.

Branda Arychuk, OOSAR spokesperson, said the donation is much needed as the organization saves up to replace a much-needed item.

"This year, we are saving for an updated version of our suburban that is over 25 years old," Arychuck explained. "We need a reliable vehicle that is also better suited to safely support our search dog when tasked by the RCMP."

OOSAR is composed of 30 volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Members are professionals who donate their time, their own gear and their dedication and expertise at no cost to the community or the people they rescue.